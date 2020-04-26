Helpline available for north-east residents with international backgrounds

A helpline for people from ethnic minority backgrounds is available in the north-east.

The support line helps individuals who are struggling to access services and groups for assistance.

Grampian Regional Equality Council (Grec) offers support by explaining the rights and options of callers, while listening to individual cases and directing them to the correct service.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Staff on the helpline will also help callers to apply for benefits or other means of support.

Interpreters are available.

To contact Grec, call 01224 595505 or email info@grec.co.uk