North-east rotary club helping people dress to impress

A north-east rotary club has become the first in the region to set up a clothing bank to give back to the community.

Members of the newly-formed Ythan Valley Rotary Club decided to undertake their first major project after initially pitching the idea at their introductory presentation.

They ran a feasibility study and discussed the idea with healthcare and social care specialists, who highlighted the need for clothes as an unidentified need.

The club officially launched the clothing bank last Monday and have already received 20 boxes of items, which they will sort before being given out.

Eleanor Macalister, a founding member of the club, revealed that this initiative was something she had been thinking about for a few years.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

She said: “After we did a presentation about this and other things we hoped to achieve as a club, we decided to just go with it and have this as our first major project.

“From our study, we realised there is a need for clothes, especially with families who are sometimes left with only the clothes on their back because they have no money.

“I was shocked to discover from our research that women and men who need to go to an interview have no nice clothes for it and don’t have money in their pocket to buy some.

“It will be a free service offered to people to help them get back on their feet and to give them dignity.”

The group is looking for donations of clean clothes that are in good condition which will be made available in bespoke packages to Ellon locals who are going through difficulties or find themselves in a situation where they need good quality clothes.

All donations will be stored in a newly cleaned steading supplied by Methlick Parish Church before being packaged out and given away.

Eleanor added: “We are the first north-east rotary club to do this and we’re also the first to become chartered in the 2019/20 season.

“Through this project, we have gained five more members who liked what we are doing and the ethos of the club.

“We currently have 22 members and have a lot more women involved than traditional rotary clubs.”

Donations can be handed into the Ellon Food Bank between 10am and noon on Mondays and Fridays.