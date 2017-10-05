Duchess officially opens Aberdeen airport extension

The Duchess of Rothesay has officially opened part of a £20 million extension to Aberdeen International Airport.

Her Royal Highness met airport workers, contractors and business leaders in the North-east as she toured the new passenger lounge and baggage reclaim area.

The event was topped off with the unveiling of a plaque, while a pupil from New Machar School gave the Duchess a bouquet.

The ceremony yesterday marked the opening of phase one of the expansion, which was completed earlier this year.

Speaking at the event, the Duchess said: “As a frequent flyer to this beautiful part of the world it gives me enormous pleasure to open the new phase of Aberdeen airport. I am probably a bit biased that it is my favourite airport, but the service here is certainly impeccable.

“It’s an enormous pleasure to be here and many congratulations to you all for working so hard to get it done.”

The work will see the airport expand by 50% once all the improvements are complete in 2019.

Carol Benzie, managing director of the airport, thanked the Duchess for visiting.

She said: “We were so delighted to see Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Rothesay come along and speak so fondly about the airport and her connection with it.

“Aberdeen is always going to a geographically isolated city so the airport is a key asset to the region so everyone has an opinion, everyone thinks that we should change things and improve things.

“People are now seeing the tangible evidence. We have listened and we are responding, and we are able to improve things for the better and it’s going to make this airport much better going forward.

“It is so much more bigger, so much more spacious. It has got a sense of place about it and I think people know they are in Aberdeen when they arrive.”

John Deffenbaugh, head of projects and the engineering team, said: “It was a fantastic full stop to this stage of the project. We have been working on it for about three-and-a-half years or so, so it is really good to have Her Royal Highness to mark the completion of phase one.

“We have two more phases to deliver which will help with security and retail.

“It has been open for a few months now and we have had absolutely no issues that I am aware of. We have had so much positive feedback on the space, and generally people think it is bright and airy.”

The Duchess’ next stop on her tour was just a few miles from her Deeside residence.

Aboyne Academy welcomed their special guest to an event marking the annual Harvest Festival.

The Duchess was piped in to the school’s assembly hall where hundreds of academy and primary children were waiting.

An academy pupil gave the opening address before the ceilidh band played a medley of traditional songs.

The Duchess then walked round the hall looking at an array of stands that youngsters had been working on, celebrating the harvest and the heritage of the local farming industry.

She sat down to enjoy a choir, made up of the primary children, who performed a special song inspired by the harvest.

Provost Bill Howatson gave a speech where he paid tribute to the hard work of pupils and staff, and also thanked the Duchess for her attendance.

Two Lumphanan Primary pupils – five-year-old Maisie Sugden and four-year-old Catherine Muirhead – then presented their guest with a hamper containing local produce.

The Duchess unveiled a plaque which commemorated her visit to the school before being piped out of the building.

Cllr Howatson said it was great for the pupils’ hard work to be recognised by the Duchess.

He said: “This has been a tremendous effort by all the primary schools and the academy.

“I think going around and looking, you can really see the diversity of work on offer, which covers the varying aspects of the harvest.

“She (the Duchess) spent quite a bit of time with the children and showed great interest in what was being done which is commendable.”