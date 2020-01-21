Volunteers wanted to prepare Aberdeen park

Volunteers are wanted to help prepare an Aberdeen park before the new season.

The Friends of Westfield Park group, which looks after the Bridge of Don greenspace, is hosting a wildflower meadow preparation session on Saturday.

Around 20 volunteers are wanted to rake dead grass that was cut in October, before the new grass in the meadow begins to grow.

No gardening experience is necessary, however those who take part are asked to bring a rake if they have one.

Hot drinks and biscuits will be available to anyone who is able to help and the event is family friendly and open to all ages.

Participants are also asked to wear gardening gloves and sturdy footwear.

The event will take place from 10am until 12.30pm.

It’s free to take part in however booking is essential by contacting friendsofwestfieldpark@gmail.com