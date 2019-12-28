Helpers sought for north-east beach hut

A north-east ranger’s hut which lay empty for a decade is now attracting thousands of visitors a year to a picturesque seaside spots.

The Balmedie Beach Visitor Centre was built in the 1980s for the local council’s beach rangers.

There is now no permanent ranger and from 2004 to 2014 the building was closed and left to the elements, as well as vandals.

In 2014, Belhelvie Community Trust acquired the building from Aberdeenshire Council as a community asset transfer. By 2016, it was open to the public as the Sand Bothy, with a kiosk for hot drinks and ice cream and a range of events.

Founder Rosie Nicol said: “We’ve had visitors of all nationalities – we should maybe start keeping a visitor book. It’s just great seeing a building used that was lying empty for so long.”

Ms Nicol recognises that increased demand requires more volunteers.

Further information is available at thesandbothy.co.uk