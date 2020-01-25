Show Links
Search Menu
News / Local

Help this north-east restaurant name Highland cows

by Lauren Jack
25/01/2020, 9:42 am
© The Cowshed Banchory TwitterPost Thumbnail
Send us a story

A north-east restaurant is looking for help naming their new neighbours, a pair of highland cows.

The Cowshed in Banchory announced their plea on social media after a mother and baby moved in next door to the eatery.

The adorable family look over a fence to the restaurant and have charmed their way into the staff’s hearts.

If you think you can help, comment on the Cowshed’s Twitter, here.

Breaking