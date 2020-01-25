Help this north-east restaurant name Highland cows

A north-east restaurant is looking for help naming their new neighbours, a pair of highland cows.

The Cowshed in Banchory announced their plea on social media after a mother and baby moved in next door to the eatery.

The adorable family look over a fence to the restaurant and have charmed their way into the staff’s hearts.

Can we get some help here please 🙋 This beautiful Mamma & her cute ickle baby have moved in next door to us & are fast becoming part of the #CowshedRestaurant crew 😍. We want to name them and we need your help! What do you think they should be called?#highlandcows #cowshedcows pic.twitter.com/lyUVxsPxe4 — Cowshed Banchory (@CowshedBanchory) January 23, 2020

If you think you can help, comment on the Cowshed’s Twitter, here.