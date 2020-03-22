Help on hand for north-east retailers

Businesses from three parts of the north-east are being invited to get some top tips on how to boost trade.

Aberdeenshire Council’s infrastructure services committee is to spend £22,500 on teaming up South Aberdeenshire Local Action Group (SALAG) with companies in Banchory, Huntly and Stonehaven.

Companies will be given specialist expertise and confidential advice tailored to their individual needs.

Up to £500 grant funding will now be available from Aberdeenshire Council, to be matched with 50% funding from applicants, to help implement the advice received.

The committee’s chairman Councillor Peter Argyle welcomed the scheme saying: “These are challenging conditions for all retailers so assistance at this time is particularly valuable.”

Contact Heather Macrae on 01467 533297 or heather.macrae@aberdeenshire.gov.uk for details.