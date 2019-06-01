Aberdeen students to support Kiltwalk for charity

A team of students from an Aberdeen university will be providing aid for those taking part in tomorrow’s Kiltwalk.

Robert Gordon University physiotherapy students will be providing professional sports massages to raise money for Brain Injury Grampian.

The team of eight will have a tent in the Kiltwalk Village near the finish line in Duthie Park to provide the massages in exchange of a donation for charity.

The massage will release tension in the muscles, help to prevent injury and speed up recovery.

Nathaniel Gathchalian, one of the RGU students volunteering at the Kiltwalk, said: “A number of us have provided rehabilitation gym sessions to Brain Injury Grampian clients over the past semester and it’s given us a real connection with this good cause.

“One of the key parts of the student experience at RGU is gaining practical skills which are invaluable for your future career.”