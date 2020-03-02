Help me find my long-lost Aberdeen love so I can leave her my fortune

A lovelorn former deep sea diver is on the hunt for a long-lost love from Aberdeen so he can leave her a five-figure fortune in his will.

Sid Johnson, 73, has travelled from his home in Norfolk to the Granite City in a bid to trace the ex-girlfriend he lost touch with around 1973.

The woman he is looking for is called Lilias Morgan and used to live in the Summerhill and Ferryhill areas of the city.

Sid has even hired private detectives to track down Lilias, without success, so has now turned to Evening Express readers in the hope they can help.

Sid first met Lilias – who had the maiden name Knox – in the late 60s when she came down to Norfolk on holiday.

They hit it off and stayed in touch via letter. Lilias and Sid also went on trips together in England.

The long-distance relationship eventually ended, however, and Lilias went on to marry a man called David Morgan.

Sid says all three remained friends and often spent time together when Lilias and David visited him in Norfolk.

Sid, who suffers ill health, including arthritis and asbestosis, says he wants to track them down before it’s too late.

He said: “My sole purpose is that my days are numbered. I live on my own in Norfolk but I want to find this little lass and David, her husband.

“I’ve got money in my bank that I don’t want to donate to the cats home. I’d rather it gets donated to someone else.

“Lilias used to come down and stay with me at my parents and we went on trips to Cambridge and the likes.

“What I would like, if they are still alive, is to meet them again but the problem is I have not contacted them since the early 70s and I want to put that right.

“I don’t know how to find them, but to start with I have come up to Aberdeen to see if I can trace them.

“When she got married, there was no animosity between any of us but the last address I have for her was in Marine Place in Ferryhill.

“This is my holy grail. I’ve got to try to find her. I’ve hired two private investigators who could not find anything. Even trying to find her family would be great – although they would probably not know who I am.”

Sid flew up to Aberdeen from Norwich in an attempt to track the family down and even went door-to-door in Marine Place to find out if any of the current residents had any leads.

Unfortunately, he could not find any trace of Lilias and he says he has now hit “an emotional brick wall”.

However, he is hoping for one final roll of the dice by using the Evening Express to make an appeal.

He said: “It’s the start of a long journey for me that hopefully leads to me finding them, but who knows.

“I would come back up to Aberdeen at the drop of a hat if they got in contact.”

