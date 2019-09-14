Help ma boab! A final chance to see north-east Oor Wullie statues

Families have flocked to say goodbye to the north-east’s Oor Wullie statues.

It is the final chance for those interested in viewing the sculptures of the cheeky DC Thomson cartoon figure before they go to auction on Tuesday.

All of the 36 pieces which were scattered across Aberdeen and Inverurie have been moved to the Marischal College quad.

The Farewell Weekend started yesterday, and will run until tomorrow.

Each of them, alongside the Inverness trail, will be auctioned off on Tuesday, with the north-east ones benefiting the Archie Foundation, and one which will go entirely to Friends of the Neonatal Unit.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon was among those turning out to say goodbye to the sculptures when she launched the Farewell Weekend yesterday at the SEC in Glasgow.

She said: “The colourful statues of one of Scotland’s cultural icons have become a familiar sight across the country this summer and I am sure I will not be the only person to miss seeing them on our streets.”

Katie Kyle, partnerships manager at the ARCHIE Foundation, said: “It’s so rewarding to see it all come together. Each sculpture has its own story behind it and will mean something to whoever chooses to take it home.

“It’s sad to see the trail reach an end, but we’re excited to see all our hard work pay off and raise a fantastic amount for the children’s hospitals.

“The support we’ve had from local businesses is phenomenal and we look forward to ending the trail having not just gained funds, but also valuable partnerships that will further help us support local families.”

Visiting yesterday was Jay Donald with his three-year-old daughter Lexi, who are from Marywell.

Jay said: “It’s really impressive. I think it’s great to see them all together, the fact it’s for a charity that helps kids is great. All the designs are unique and beautiful.”

Meg and Brian Buchan, who are both in their 70s and live in Garthdee, praised the statues.

The couple said: “They are very good. It’s wonderful. It’s for a good cause.”

Emily Findlay, fundraising officer at the ARCHIE Foundation and event manager for the farewell weekend, said: “It’s wonderful to see Oor Wullie resonate with people of all ages, big and wee.”