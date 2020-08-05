Help is available for north-east children worried about exam results

For many young people, receiving exam results can be a stressful time.

And, for some, it may be even more so this year because they have not had the opportunity to sit exams due to the Coronavirus pandemic, and their results will be based on evidence gathered and coursework submitted throughout the academic year.

We know that in the lead up to yesterday, as young people in Aberdeen and across Scotland received their exam results, many will have been feeling worried or anxious. And those who did not get the grades they had hoped for or expected may now be feeling upset and concerned about what to do next.

Every year our specially trained counsellors in our Scottish Childline bases carry out counselling sessions with hundreds of children across the UK worried about their exams and the results. They listen to the young person’s concerns, offer advice about dealing with anxiety and help explore the different options available for those who don’t get their desired results.

It may be that a young person believes that these results are their last chance to get into the further education course of their choice, or an apprenticeship that they have applied for, but there are plenty of options for those who do not get the results they need. For example, some results can be appealed or exams resat the following year.

If your child is feeling worried or upset, it’s important they know that you’re there to listen and speak to them about their results and how they are feeling.

Childline is also here to discuss any concerns with young people and this can be done through online chat, email and on the phone. There is also plenty of advice available on the Childline website, and a safe and moderated chat area for young people to discuss their concerns with their peers.

We’d encourage children to know that they are not alone in having exam results worries and to remain calm and positive. These results are not the end of the world and there are many options available for them to progress into their chosen career.

Young people under the age of 19 can get help from Childline at www.childline.org.uk or by calling 0800 1111 for free.

For more exam results advice visit: https://www.childline.org.uk/info-advice/school-college-and-work/school-college/exam-results/