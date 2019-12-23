Help for those in north-east who may be struggling over festive period

A number of organisations are to open their doors this Christmas to help those who may be struggling over the festive period.

While it is a day that many will spend with family members, others are not so lucky.

In the north-east, there are many who will be alone this Christmas day, and some are even without a place to call their own.

However, there are services dedicated to making sure those who have nowhere to go don’t have to be alone this Christmas.

Social Bite, based on Union Street, is open tomorrow and Christmas Day, offering a hot dinner as well as the chance to socialise with others.

Catering for homeless people, it also provides Christmas gifts for those in need and their families.

Tomorrow, it will be open from noon until 4pm, and again on Christmas Day, also from noon until 4pm.

Members of the public can buy a homeless person Christmas dinner and/or a gift.

Social Bite said: “This year we will also be buying a large range of Christmas presents for homeless children and families. Presents will range from toys for children, warm clothes and sanitary and beauty products.

“These are being distributed to a range of night shelters, refuges and temporary accommodation in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Aberdeen and Dundee including Glasgow Night Shelter, Aberdeen Foyer and Edinburgh Women’s Aid.

“Any surplus funds raised will go towards Social Bite feeding homeless people every day throughout the year in three cities, as well as our housing programmes including the Social Bite Village to help people break the cycle of homelessness for good.”

To donate a meal or a gift, visit https://bit.ly/34l7ine.

Aberdeen Cyrenians, which is also a homelessness charity, will remain open during the two-week festive break.

Service users will still have somewhere to shelter and enjoy hot meals, and will still have a place to access advice, support and advocacy for anyone who may find themselves in crisis.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Both Direct Access and Street Alternatives will run every day for two weeks from Saturday just past.

Direct Access allows anyone facing homelessness and hardship the chance to meet with a support worker, while Street Alternatives provides hot meals and access to showers and laundry facilities.

Mike Burns, chief executive of Aberdeen Cyrenians, said: “People often face crisis throughout the festivities, and so we always increase our Street Alternatives service throughout the festive break, offering meals and activities everyday throughout the holiday period, and always have a support worker at these sessions should anyone present in dire need during this time.”

The Salvation Army will also welcome those who have reserved a space to its Christmas Day dinner.