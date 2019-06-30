Help for north-east football star ‘Finners’ as builder funds life-saving defibrillator

Vital funding has helped a north-east youth football team buy life-saving equipment to help one of its star players.

Northstar United 2009’s purchased a defibrillator following a £900 donation from CALA Homes.

The equipment, which was supplied by the Sandpiper Wildcat Trust, was required by the Sheddocksley-based team for one of their players, nine-year-old Finlay Brown who lives in Mastrick.

Known as Finners to his teammates, the youngster has played for the club since he was five years old, and has been diagnosed with a heart condition.

It means his heart may need to be restarted at any time.

CALA Homes donated £900 towards the defibrillator as part of the firm’s annual £10,000 community bursary in the north-east.

Dean Ramsay, of Northstar United 2009’s, said: “Finlay is a fantastic part of our team so being able to ensure he’s safe while playing was crucial.

“What CALA Homes has done with this donation is provide a critical piece of life-saving equipment and reassurance to Finlay’s mother, friends and coaching staff.

“The club brings children together from all backgrounds and we have always welcomed young players from across the area to join in all activities free of charge.

“As we don’t charge for club involvement, donations such as this are vital to us to keep offering a community-run way for Aberdeen children to enjoy the sport.

“From the bottom of our hearts, all the staff and members of Northstar CFC would like to thank CALA Homes for their generosity and dedication towards supporting the local community.”

Now in its fourth year, CALA’s Community Bursary aims to provide support for a wide range of organisations and projects within the communities in which it builds.

This year, 10 local projects and initiatives have been selected to receive a share of the fund in the north-east.

Mike Naysmith, managing director at CALA Homes North, said: “We are proud to have been able to support Northstar United 2009’s, as well as Finlay, and congratulate them on the valuable work they are doing within the local community in Aberdeen.”