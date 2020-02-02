Meet-up for north-east people with spinal injuries

People affected by a spinal injury or spinal condition are being invited to attend a special meet-up put together by a help organisation.

Spinal Injuries Scotland offers the monthly session, which gives peer support, mentoring and free membership to its non-profit organisation.

Membership offers access to a quarterly magazine as well as a link scheme, which allows people to connect with others who have similar injuries.

A meeting will take place at the Jury’s Inn, Union Square at 1pm on Wednesday February 19.

For further information contact Raymond at raymond.brown@spinalinjuries.scotland.org.uk