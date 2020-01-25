Public invitation to Royal Corps of Signals’ gala dinner in Aberdeen

North-east members of the Royal Corps of Signals are preparing to mark the unit’s centenary year.

Founded in 1920, the Royal Signals is one of the combat support arms of the British Army.

Officers from the unit – whose motto is the Latin phrase Certa Cito, or Swift and Sure – are deployed to provide communications support in a wide range of operations in times of both peace and conflict.

Now a celebration has been organised by the Aberdeen branch to commemorate 100 years of the specialist telecoms unit.

A centenary dinner will be held at the Carmelite Hotel in Aberdeen on Saturday February 29. Guests will be treated to drinks on arrival, a formal four-course dinner, guest speaker, live entertainment and a prize draw.

Chairman of the Aberdeen branch John Muirhead said: “It’s going to be a great night and a wonderful opportunity for the people of the north-east to come together and celebrate 100 years of our famous corps.

“The corps is 100 years old this year but signals units have been in Aberdeen since before the First World War so this event is also about honouring the long-standing support of the people of our city and shire.”

Aberdeen has long played a part in the story of the Royal Signals, the first communications units being formed in the Granite City as long ago as 1908, when communication was handled by the Royal Engineers.

In those days, horse-drawn cable wagons and carrier pigeons were still in common usage. Technology has advanced immeasurably since then, and so too has the complexity of Royal Signals signalling equipment.

The present unit, 851 Troop of 32 Signal Regiment, has been based at Gordon Barracks in Bridge of Don since the 1930s.

The Troop Commander of 851 Troop of 32 Signal Regiment, Second Lieutenant Adam Riggs, acknowledges the part local support plays in the continued strength of his unit.

He said: “Every Armed Forces Day, Union Street and the barracks are packed with well-wishers and people showing their appreciation for our service personnel.

“Their support really means a lot, and this is an invitation to everyone to come and celebrate our 100th anniversary with us.”

Visit abdnrsa.ticketbud.com for details or to buy a ticket for the celebration dinner.

Visit army.mod.uk/who-we-are/corps-regiments-and-units/royal-signals for details on a career with the Royal Signals.