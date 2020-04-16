Help available for north-east charities as fundraising takes hit

A north-east MP has called on charities on the brink of collapse due to coronavirus to apply for government support urgently.

Ministers at Westminster have made a £750 million package available for third-sector organisations – £60m of which will be distributed in Scotland by the Scottish Government.

West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP Andrew Bowie has told charities across the region to apply immediately to secure funding.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

His plea came after it emerged Dee View Court, a neurological care centre run by Sue Ryder, was facing a £12m funding gap as a result of the outbreak.

Mr Bowie said: “Dee View Court is very close to my heart and the work they are doing will continue right through these unprecedented times.

“Across the UK, Sue Ryder provides neurological, palliative and bereavement support to thousands of families.

“They rely on fundraising efforts and the income from 450 charity shops, which is obviously curtailed massively. No money is coming in.

“While this won’t affect Dee View Court in the short term, the wider damage to the charity and others like it in the north-east can’t be calculated.

“That is why our local charities must apply now to the Scottish government, to have the best chance of obtaining vital support.”

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: