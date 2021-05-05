Helicopter stuck on North Sea rig due to ‘technical issue’

A helicopter has been stuck on a North Sea rig for two days after the a “technical issue” was discovered.

Operator CHC said the S-92 helicopter experienced the issue on the Valaris 122 rig on Monday afternoon.

Engineers were flown out to the rig to assess the problem, clearing the chopper for flight the next morning.

However, deteriorating weather conditions have meant the helicopter has been unable to depart.

To read the full story, visit our sister site Energy Voice.