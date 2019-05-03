Helicopter called amid ‘concern for welfare’ at Aberdeen Beach

A rescue helicopter was scrambled after a “concern for welfare” was called into the coastguard.

A call was made to emergency services at 5.16pm, and rescue helicopter Bond One is currently searching Aberdeen Beach.

The call was made after clothes were found on the beach.

As a result of the find, both Aberdeen inshore lifeboats as well as rescue teams from Aberdeen and Stonehaven were called to the scene to aid the helicopter.

A coastguard spokesman said: “After a thorough search of the area, no one was found, and all units have now been stood down.”

The Aberdeen team along with the Stonehaven team were tasked to Aberdeen beach to a report of child clothing being found… Posted by Aberdeen Coastguard Rescue Team on Friday, 3 May 2019

One police unit has been sent to the scene, but is yet to arrive.