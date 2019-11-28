Helicopter lands safely after emergency at Aberdeen airport

An emergency response was launched last night at Aberdeen airport.

Emergency services were called to the airport shortly after 6pm after a helicopter got into difficulty.

Police, fire and ambulance services all attended as emergency procedures were put in place.

However, the aircraft landed safely and the operation was stood down.

A spokesman for the airport said: “We had a full emergency with a helicopter in difficulty.

“We had a full response from the emergency services.

“The helicopter was able to land safely.”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to a full emergency at Aberdeen Airport at around 6.13pm.

“However, the aircraft landed safely and the operation was stood down.”