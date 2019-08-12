Helicopter joins major search for north-east man Ruairidh missing after night out

A helicopter has been drafted in to help with a major search for a man who went missing after a night out with friends.

Ruairidh Sandison was reported missing from his home in Peterhead.

The 24-year-old was last seen by friends in the Gadle Braes area of Peterhead at about 4.20am in the early hours of Saturday after enjoying a night out in the centre of the town. CCTV footage shows he was last seen at around 5:10am in the same area.

Police, Coastguard and lifeboat crews scoured the area over the weekend in a bid to find the young man and the searches are continuing today.

Inspector Gareth Hannan said: “We have carried out searches of the local area since Ruairidh was reported missing and these searches are continuing today with officers from the Community Policing Team as well as specialist resources including the Police Scotland helicopter, Operational Support search officers and the Dive and Marine Unit.

“Our searches will continue to focus on the area around Gadle Braes and we are asking the public to check any garages or outbuildings they may have in case Ruaridh has sought shelter there.

“Ruaridh is 6ft tall, of slim build and has ginger hair. When last seen he was wearing a white jumper, black jeans and white trainers.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact us on 101 quoting incident 2611 of 10 August 2019.”

Ruairidh is described as being 6ft in height and of slim build with ginger hair.

When he was last seen he was wearing a white jumper, black jeans and white trainers.

A Coastguard spokesman said: “We can confirm we are assisting police with this search.

“Peterhead Lifeboat was launched at 10.17am yesterday and the Peterhead and Cruden Bay Coastguard Rescue Team has also been utilised.”

The Peterhead Lifeboat was again launched later in the day yesterday after the tide changed.

The search was scaled back at around 6.45pm with the lifeboat returning to its base.

The spokesman said: “They completed a search of the area. Nothing was found.”

Lifeboat crews were searching rocky areas to the north of the harbour.

A police appeal for information on social media was shared more than 600 times and the local community council in Peterhead said there was “a lot of support” for Ruairidh and his family in the area.

Lisa Buchan, chairwoman of Peterhead Community Council, said: “Our thoughts go out to the family and friends.

“There’s been a lot of support from the people that care about him.

“Hopefully he’ll be back home quickly and safely.”