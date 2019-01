A rescue helicopter was sent out to evacuate a crewman who had taken ill on an offshore platform.

The coastguard was alerted to the issue at 10.24am, when the helicopter was mobilised.

The man was taken to a waiting ambulance, where he was then transported to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

It is not yet known how serious the illness is, or the nature of it.

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.