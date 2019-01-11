Helicopter and specialist dog unit brought in to help find missing man Alastair Done

Police Scotland’s helicopter and specialist dog units have been brought in to help in the search for missing man Alastair Done who was last seen at a beach in the north-east.

Alastair, from Cheshire, was last seen by a dog walker at Balmedie Beach last Saturday.

The 25-year-old was tracked using CCTV leaving Crewe Train Station on Friday January 4, arriving in Aberdeen at 3.51pm.

He was filmed going into Aberdeen Market and was later captured on CCTV at Premier Stores in Balmedie buying food and drink at around 1pm on Saturday.

Since then, the clothes he was last seen wearing have been found on the beach at Balmedie, around one mile north of the car park.

Following an appeal yesterday, police now know he stayed at the White Horse Inn in Balmedie on Friday night, and was spotted walking along the dual carriageway in the direction of Balmedie on the same day.

Today his devastated family made an emotional appeal for him to come home.

Speaking from the family home in Cheshire, his father Nick Done said they “all love him” and are mystified why he would have chosen to travel to the north-east, as he had no links to this region.

Alastair is around 5ft11in, has a ‘buzz’ haircut and wears glasses. When he was last seen he was wearing a black hooded fleece, black walking boots and was carrying a black rucksack with a blue roll-mat attached. He was also carrying a green shopping bag.

Coastguard rescue teams from Aberdeen, Cruden Bay and Peterhead were tasked this morning to assist #PoliceScotland in… Posted by Aberdeen Coastguard Rescue Team on Friday, 11 January 2019

Detective Inspector Sam Buchan said: “I would like to thank those who have been in touch with information which has helped us build a better picture of Alastair’s movements since arriving in Aberdeen.

“We are still trying to establish exactly why he would come here though in addition to appealing for any further sightings.

“Searches involving specialist search teams, the dog unit and the Police Scotland helicopter have been taking place today in the beach area, in particular focusing on dense gorse and dunes.

“We are also being assisted by the coastguard which I am extremely grateful for.

“It will have been one week since Alastair was last seen at Balmedie Beach and as more time passes our concerns for him grow, particularly as items belonging to him have been recovered in the area.

“We don’t believe Alastair has a mobile phone with him however, if he sees or hears this appeal I would ask him to get in touch with us immediately.”