Heavy snowfall expected to bring disruption to traffic across north and north-east

Commuters are being warned of significant travel disruption as snowfall pushes north.

A yellow weather warning for snow has been issued by the Met Office for today and tomorrow.

A band of snowfall will push into the region during the early hours of Thursday and become slow-moving before clearing during Friday morning – which may lead to transport disruption.

Some public transport services could be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train.

There is a small chance of stranded vehicles and passengers.

The weather forecast service is also warning that some rural communities could become isolated with the potential to power cuts and a drop in mobile phone coverage.

A statement said: “A band of snowfall will push northeast into this region during the early hours of Thursday and become slow-moving before clearing during Friday morning.

“Snow may fall to lower elevations for a time with some locations seeing several cm by Friday morning.

“Above 200m elevation significant and prolonged snowfall is possible throughout Thursday before easing on Friday morning with the potential for 15-20 cm to accumulate which may lead to transport disruption.

The warning will remain in place until 9am on Friday.

