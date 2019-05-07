Heavy snow falls in north-east

It’s May and heavy snow has transformed a north-east village into a winter wonderland.

In a video shared on Twitter by @BraemarMedia, deer are seen enjoying the snow near the north-east village.

The footage looks more like something which would have been filmed in the middle of winter, rather than five months into the year.

And an image shared on Instagram shows snow surrounding Braemar Castle.

Late last week, and over the weekend, other parts of the region experience unseasonably cold weather with reports of snow in Alford, Bridge of Don and Inverurie.

Heavy hail also fell across the city overnight on Friday.

It comes just two weeks after the north-east enjoyed on of the hottest Easter Sundays on record, with the mercury hitting upwards of 22C.