Heavy snow expected to hit the north-east this afternoon as amber weather warning is brought forward

Heavy snow has been forecast to hit parts of the north-east this afternoon.

The Met Office’s amber weather warning for snow has been brought forward from Friday to 3pm today.

A more serious warning, it replaces the yellow one that is ongoing at the moment.

The latest update covers most of western Aberdeenshire, as well as the whole of Moray.

⚠️⚠️Amber weather warning updated⚠️⚠️ Snow across parts of Scotland

Today 1500 – Saturday 0600 Heavy and persistent #snow is likely to lead to significant disruption to transport and utilities ❄️❄️ Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/xm9w08hFki — Met Office (@metoffice) February 4, 2021

It warns residents of the affected areas that they are likely to experience persistent, heavy snow that could cause “significant disruption” to utilities and transport.

The warning will be in effect from 3pm today until 6am on Saturday.

Roads may be blocked by deep snow, leaving passengers and vehicles stranded, and some communities could be cut off for several days.

The weather could also lead to “long interruptions to power supplies and other services”, the warning states, including phone coverage, water and gas.

© PA

Public transport across the north and north-east have been disrupted by snow, with buses and trains cancelled or delayed this morning.

Buses to Alford and Braemar were cancelled due to heavy snow and ice on the roads.

Heavy snow on the track between Carrbridge and Blair Atholl has caused rail disruption between Inverness and Edinburgh and Glasgow.

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice remains in place for most of the rest of Scotland until noon on Saturday.

It covers the entire north-east, and most of the Highlands apart from the west and far north coasts.

© DCT Media

Snow gates have been closed across the north-east.

The two on the A93 at Glenshee and Braemar have been shut, along with the ones at Cock bridge on the A939 and on the Bridge of Dye on the B974 heading towards Fettercairn.