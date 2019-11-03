Heavy rain warning issued for north-east

A warning for heavy rain has been issued for parts of the north-east.
The yellow alert, which covers a large section of west and south Aberdeenshire, including the Inverurie area and Stonehaven, will be in place from midnight tonight until midnight on Tuesday.
According to the Met Office “heavy rain” may cause some flooding and disruption to travel.
The forecaster states:
- Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer.
- Bus and train services may be affected with journey times taking longer.
- Flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible.