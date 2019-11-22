Heavy rain warning issued for north-east

The Met Office is warning of heavy and persistent rain over the weekend which could cause flooding.

A yellow alert was issued by the forecaster, which covers Aberdeen and much of the east coast of Aberdeenshire.

The warning will come into force at 4pm tomorrow, remaining in place until 9am on Sunday.

The Met Office said residents in the area could experience flooding in homes and businesses, buses and train services may be impacted and spray and large pools of water on roads will make journey times longer.

The forecaster added: “Persistent and occasionally heavy rain is expected to develop across northeastern Scotland from Saturday afternoon.

“Rainfall accumulations of generally 20-40 mm are likely through Aberdeenshire, Angus, parts of Tayside, Fife, Easter Ross and Caithness, with potentially 60-80 mm across some high ground in addition to a gradual thaw of snow.

“Rain clearing to the north Sunday morning.”