Heavy rain and flood warning issued for north-east

A warning for heavy rain and flooding has been issued by the Met Office.

The yellow alert, which covers the whole of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, will be in place between 6am tomorrow and 12pm on Sunday.

According to the Met Office “persistent and heavy rain on Saturday is likely to bring some disruption from flooding”.

The forecaster states:

Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely

Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer

Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer

And SEPA is warning motorists of surface water flooding across the region through Saturday and Sunday.

A statement from the agency said: “Potential impacts may include localised flooding of land and roads, flooding affecting individual properties, and disruption to travel.”

Aberdeen City Council workers are out across the city inspecting and cleaning drains in flood-prone areas ahead of the forecast heavy rain.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “Staff are out inspecting and clearing drain hakes around the city and particularly in known flood-prone areas this afternoon.”