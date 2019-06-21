Heavy rain and thunderstorms forecast for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are set to hit the north-east, according to the Met Office.

According to the forecaster, heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected across the region, which may lead to flooding and serious travel disruption

The warning comes into effect on Sunday at 9pm and will remain in place until 23.59 on Monday.

A post on the Met Office website said: “Heavy, and at times thundery rain is expected to affect southern Scotland from late Sunday, then move northwards across central and eastern Scotland through Monday. In many locations 25-50mm of rain may fall in a 12-18 hour period, with peaks in excess of 100mm possible over high ground.”