Heavy rain and thunderstorms forecast for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are set to hit the north-east, according to the Met Office.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected across the region, which may lead to flooding and serious travel disruption

The warning comes into effect at 7pm tonight and will remain in place until 10am tomorrow.

A post on the Met Office website said: “Heavy showers and some thunderstorms will develop over parts of Northern Ireland and southern Scotland on Friday evening before extending further northeast over Scotland overnight.

“Heavy bursts of rain are expected, with hail also possible, giving accumulations of locally 15-30 mm within a few hours.

“The showers will move away from Northern Ireland in the early hours of Saturday then ease over Scotland later in the morning.”