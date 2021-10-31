Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Local

Heavy rain and flooding wreaks havoc across the north-east causing tailbacks and road closures

By Daniel Boal
31/10/2021, 7:26 pm Updated: 31/10/2021, 7:34 pm
Flooding at the Bridge of Dee roundabout

Torrential rain throughout the day has caused a number of roads across the north-east to flood, forcing closures.

Due to the horrendous weather conditions, the Ellon Road between the old AECC and Murcar Roundabout has been closed in both directions.

Announced on social media by Aberdeen City Council they have apologised for “any inconvenience” the closure may cause.

Posts on social media have suggested that tailbacks in the area are significant and vehicles are attempting to turn around.

Diversions along the stretch have been implemented via the Denmore industrial estate.

Flooding has also been reported in other areas of the city with the A92 Stonehaven to Aberdeen road suffering as well.

Huge pools of water could be seen at the Bridge of Dee roundabout as cars tried to make their way around.

 

The Met Office had predicted that heavy rain could sweep the entire of the north-east.

Accumulations of 15 to 30 mm of rain were expected, with 40 to 50 mm possible over the southern Cairngorms.

Some roads closed as a precaution

Following flood warnings from SEPA, the B977 from Kintore to Hatton of Fintray is being closed as a precautionary measure.

Elsewhere it has been reported that there has been extensive flooding on the A93 Perth to Aberdeen road at Glenshee.

Cop26 travel plans derailed

Horrendous weather has also caused chaos for people attempting to travel from London to Glasgow on trains for climate change conference Cop26.

A tree is reported to have fallen onto overhead power lines in the Milton Keynes area – making it impossible for services to get past.

The disruption has caused chaos at London Euston station, which is packed with people attempting to travel north to Scotland for Cop26.

 