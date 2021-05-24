‘Heavy and prolonged’ rainfall causes train disruption across the north-east

A number of train services across the north and north-east have been cancelled or delayed this morning due to ‘heavy and prolonged’ rainfall.

Scotrail announced that they have suspended the Inverness to Elgin service and the Inverurie to Montrose one until further notice.

This is due to “forecast heavy and prolonged rainfall” between the two locations.

Bad weather has also affected services between Inverness and Wick, and Aberdeen and Montrose.

Network Rail confirmed that they had restricted trains to 40mph between

• Aberdeen and Inverness

• Inverness and Wick

• On the East Coast Mainline near Aberdeen

In response to the forecasted heavy and prolonged rainfall, we will restrict trains to 40mph between

• Aberdeen & Inverness

• Inverness & Wick

• On the East Coat Mainline near Aberdeen These speed restrictions will be in place from 1900 tonight & will regularly be reviewed. — Network Rail Scotland (@NetworkRailSCOT) May 23, 2021

The Edinburgh/Glasgow to Aberdeen and Aberdeen to Inverness services will be delayed as well.

Portlethen and Laurencekirk will be served with limited trains.

If you are affected by the cancellations or delays, you can use your Scotrail tickets or Smart Cards on Stagecoach North services between Inverness to Aberdeen.

However, Insch station is not covered by this arrangement.

If you're affected by this, you can use ScotRail tickets & Smartcards on Stagecoach North services between Inverness – Aberdeen (10, 10B, 31, 35 and 37). I'm afraid Insch station isn't covered by these arrangements. ^CT — ScotRail (@ScotRail) May 24, 2021

If you are travelling to or from Portlethen or Laurencekirk, you can speak to Scotrail staff, or use the Help Point on the station platforms and they will arrange alternative transport for you.

You can also now use your ScotRail tickets or Smartcard on Stagecoach North buses between Inverness and Wick.

Commuters are being urged to bear in mind these cancellations and delays this morning, and take them into account when planning to travel.

Roads

Heavy rain has also affected some north-east roads, with the A944 reportedly flooded near the Premier Inn at Westhill.

Some cars are getting stuck in the water.

Heavy rain was consistent overnight across the region, although it has stopped in some parts of Aberdeen.

There is also reportedly a lot of standing water on North Deeside road between Culter and Banchory.

Motorists are being urged to be careful when out driving in the region this morning.