News / Local

Heavily pregnant, malnourished and injured dog handed into Fraserburgh Police Station

By Kirstin Tait
13/10/2021, 10:16 am Updated: 13/10/2021, 10:41 am
A tan and white lurcher has been handed into police in Fraserburgh. Supplied by SSPCA.

A starving pregnant dog has been handed into the police station in Fraserburgh.

The Scottish SPCA has launched an investigation after the young tan and white female lurcher was dropped off at the station on Saturday.

When found, the dog wasn’t wearing a collar – but she was wearing a yellow strap around her neck.

The Scottish SPCA have described the dog as”heavily pregnant and severely emaciated”.

She also has fleas, sores on her back legs and small cuts on her body. It is not known how long she has been fending for herself.

She is now however receiving the treatment she needs at a SSPCA rescue centre.

The dog has cuts all over her body and is very thin. Supplied by Scottish SPCA.

Scottish SPCA inspector Ally Campbell said: “The dog is a young, tan and white lurcher, who is heavily pregnant and severely emaciated.

“She was not wearing a collar when she was found, but did have a yellow strap around her neck.

“The poor dog also has fleas, sores on her back legs, and small cuts over other parts of her body.

“She is now receiving the care she needs at one of our rescue centres.

“If anyone has any information on this incident or recognises this dog, please contact our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”