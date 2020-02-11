Heaven for Aberdeen fans as Bryan Adam’s announces P&J Live gig

Music icon Bryan Adams is heading for P&J Live to thrill his north-east fans.

The Canadian rocker will play the city venue on Friday May 8 – his only Scottish date which is part of his Shine a Light tour.

Venue bosses expect tickets to be snapped up when they go on sale this Friday on Valentine’s Day.

Louise Stewart, head of entertainment at P&J Live, said: “Bryan Adams is a household name and we are extremely excited for Aberdeen to be the only Scottish date he will be performing.

“Last time he was in Aberdeen he wowed fans with his energy. We can’t wait for another night of epic songs to sing along to.”

Bryan broke chart records when his classic (Everything I Do) I Do It For You, from the film Robin Hood Prince of Thieves, stayed at No 1 in the UK for 16 weeks.

He last played here in 2016 when his MoFest gig attracted 12,000 fans.

The singer turned 60 last year, but is still acclaimed as one of the best live acts around, with an extensive back catalogue to choose from, including Run To You, Summer Of ’69, Heaven and Cuts Like A Knife.

Bryan, who has sold more than 65 million records worldwide, is still making cutting-edge music with top artists. His latest Shine A Light album featured Ed Sheeran co-writing the title track and a Jennifer Lopez duet made with Ariana Grande’s producer.

When it comes to live performances, Bryan always gives it his all, especially for his classic tracks.

Bryan Adams said “I am beyond thrilled that we are able to extend the Shine A Light tour into 2020 throughout the UK and I can’t wait to return from my home away from home.”

The singer also admitted it can be difficult to choose what to include in a setlist for his show.

