Heathrow to Aberdeen flights cancelled as severe fog hits parts of UK

Flights to and from London Heathrow have been cancelled this morning due to severe fog in parts of England.

The 8.30am and 11.35am arrivals from the capital have both been scrapped. The

9.20am and 12.25pm departures from Aberdeen to Heathrow have also been cancelled.

Severe fog is forecast to hit much of the UK today, lasting until at least midday, with some patches of freezing fog overnight.

The Met Office said: “Fog is expected to form widely across southern and central England and some eastern parts of Wales on Monday evening, persisting overnight into Tuesday.

“Slower journey times are likely with delays possible to bus and train services. Some delays or cancellations to flights are also possible.”

It added that with light winds and clear skies expected to form quite widely on Monday night, visibility could fall below 100m in some places.

Only a slow improvement in conditions is expected on Tuesday morning.

A yellow weather warning is in place for the East Midlands, the East of England, London and the South East, North West England, South West England, Wales and the West Midlands.