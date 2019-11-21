Aberdeen Uni Graduations: Heather overcomes injury to celebrate

A proud Aberdeen University graduate is celebrating being awarded an MLitt in museum studies with distinction.

Heather Armstead, from Udny Green, was studying for a degree in archaeology at the UCL in London when she was involved in a near-fatal motorbike accident, leaving her with a permanently paralysed arm.

Despite having to relearn how to write, she signed up to the museum studies course.

The 38-year-old also underwent surgery to remove her arm while on placement at the Blairs Museum of Scottish Catholic Heritage and praised the staff for their amazing support. Heather said: “I did it part-time because I knew I was going to be having surgery.

“It was hard work but it paid off in the end.

“Everybody here’s been so supportive. They’ve bent over backwards to support me. It was my dominant arm so I’ve relearned to write.

“I had plenty of support from family and friends.

“After I lost my arm I thought I’d move into something a little bit less demanding, so I thought I’d look at artefacts after they’ve come out of the ground and gone into the museum display, and also look at how to communicate subjects to the public.”