Heated debate over climate emergency at Aberdeen meeting

The failure to declare a climate emergency has been slammed by opposition councillors in the city.

Aberdeen City Council’s SNP group had called on councillors to follow in the footsteps of the European Parliament, which last week declared a global “climate and environmental emergency”.

It came as councillors met to discuss a plan for combating climate change and dealing with its impact in the city.

However, co-leader Jenny Laing accused the SNP of coming up with an amendment in a bid to “cause a division” ahead of next week’s general election, adding that the 250-page document set out what the council is doing to tackle climate change.

She said: “It’s about actions and delivery. That’s what the people of Aberdeen want to see.”

SNP resource spokesman Alex Nicol said the council could do more to tackle the issue, and put forward the amendment calling on the council to acknowledge the situation.

It was defeated five votes to four.

He said: “We can declare a climate emergency on what is probably the most important issue facing our city, our country and our world.

“One of the standards we can set is that we acknowledge this is happening.”

SNP group leader Stephen Flynn branded it “dispiriting and depressing” the leadership of Scotland’s third biggest city had refused to declare the emergency.

He said: “Politics is about leadership, show some and declare a climate emergency.”

The report approved by councillors said climate change is expected to bring wetter winters in Aberdeen as well as hotter, drier summers.

It also carries risks around the world from flooding to heatwaves.

Transport connections, food production, energy supplies, natural habitats and the built environment are all at risk from the effects of global warming, it claims.

More than 40 local groups were involved in drawing up the document, which was the subject of an eight-week public consultation.

Feedback highlighted a strong preference for adapting work to a changing climate, with actions to manage resources in an environmentally-responsible way.

A separate report, also approved by the committee, showed progress identifying a low emission zone (LEZ) for Aberdeen, with a focus on the city centre.

Officers told councillors they are working through options and work will continue into next year.

When asked whether this would be in place by late 2020, as originally forecast, officers said that would be their “hope”, adding delays to the AWPR had held them up.