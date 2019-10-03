Family’s tribute to ‘much loved’ Aberdeen mum Margaret Robertson

The family of Margaret Robertson today paid tribute to their “much-loved” mum.

A murder investigation was launched by police after the 54-year-old, known as Meg, was found dead at her home in Promenade Court at around 1.20pm on Friday.

A man has been charged in connection with her death and is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court tomorrow.

Margaret’s children, Mark and Michelle today paid tribute to their mum: “Margaret, or Meg as we all knew her, was a much-loved mum, daughter, grandma and friend to many.

“We have received and read countless messages of support and would like to thank everyone for their kind words at this extremely difficult time. Every member of Meg’s family are heartbroken and she will be sorely missed by us all.

“It is hard to comprehend our mum has been taken from us and we will never, ever understand why this had to happen to her. The past few days have obviously been extremely difficult for us as a family and we would ask for privacy as we try to come to terms with our horrendous loss.”

“We would like to thank the local community for the help and assistance they provided to police during the investigation.”