‘Heartbroken’ family pay tribute to a north-east cop who died while on duty in Australia

Tributes have been paid to a north-east police officer who died in Australia while pursuing a suspect.

Mike Cursiter, 53, was pursuing a suspect on foot when he collapsed after giving chase.

The father-of-two, originally from Orkney, began his career with Grampian Police in 1998 but emigrated from Aberdeen to the Perth area of Australia with wife Evelyn in 2013.

He had been working with Western Australia Police Force.

Posting a tribute to their father on Facebook, his daughters Bailie and Brogan said: “On Friday we received the devastating news that our dad, Mike, had passed away.

“This has come as a huge shock to us all and we’re still trying to process it. Although he was not with us in Scotland we will miss him every day.

“There are so many memories that were still to come but we know he will always be with us.

“We are all heartbroken and our worlds will never be the same.”

Friends and former colleagues also paid tribute to Mike on social media following his death last week.

Adam Charles said: “I worked with your dad for a number of years in Aberdeen and he was clearly a doting and very proud father.

“He had one of the best sense of humours and took great pride in what he did, I learnt a lot from him, and not only about work. He’ll be very sadly missed, I’m deeply sorry for your loss.”

Ron Johnston added: “Condolences on the very sad passing of PC Mike Cursiter recently. He was one of my officers in former Grampian police. Please pass best wishes to his partner who was also one of my team.”

Claire Comery posted: “Your dad was one in a million, such a great guy. Huge shock. Thinking of you all.”

While Claire Walter wrote: “So sorry to read this devastating news. Thinking of you all and sending much love at this awful time.”

Western Australia Police Force were approached for comment.