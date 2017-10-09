Heartbreak for North-east rescue centre as rabbits found under truck pass away

Five of six baby rabbits that were rescued after being found without their mum under a truck have sadly died.

Last month, the New Arc Animal Rescue Centre said they had been handed six baby rabbits after they were discovered underneath a vehicle in Fraserburgh.

A New Arc spokeswoman said: “Just when we thought ‘baby season’ was over – these six arrive, found under a truck in Fraserburgh.

“All were very dehydrated, cold and some scratches.

“Warmed in an incubator, rehydrated, they began feeding well and looking a little better.

“Thank you to the family who found them, picked them up and transported them through.”

Despite the New Arc’s care, five of the rabbits passed away.

“Very sadly, we have to announce that five of the six rabbit kittens have passed away,” said a New Arc spokesman.

He added: “Its been a struggle since the day they came, and they were in a terrible state of dehydration and starvation, but we really hoped that with 24-hour care we would have better success than we have.

“One little one is hanging on in there, but we are concerned as he is not putting on weight easily, and is a struggle to feed.

“It is heartbreaking for us. Sadly, not every animal survives, and these we knew would be hard, but it’s still very upsetting news.”