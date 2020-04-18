Heartbreak for family after Aberdeen dad’s sudden death

Tributes have poured in for a popular motorsports fan and father-of-two who has died at the age of 58.

Trevor Park, of Bridge of Don, was a stalwart of the Scottish sprint and hill climb scene and helped organise events throughout the north-east.

The oil industry engineer fell ill on March 31 and was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by ambulance five days later.

Trevor, who was struggling to breathe, had considered in a social media post it could be coronavirus, but a hospital test proved negative.

Loved ones described how Trevor messaged his wife Susan at 2pm to say he was away to have lunch.

An hour later he passed away.

The cause of death was recorded as a pulmonary embolism – a blockage of an artery in the lungs.

Susan, 56, described her husband as a popular, kindhearted man who liked a joke.

“He was a lot of fun and didn’t take life too seriously,” said Susan.

“A lot of people have said how much fun he was and how enthusiastic he was about life. If he could wind someone up, he would.”

Born in Aberdeen, Trevor moved to Hamilton as a primary school pupil.

He left Hamilton Grammar School for an apprenticeship as a design draftsman with engineering firm Caterpillar.

It was in the Central Belt he met Susan and the couple moved back to Trevor’s native north-east in 1988.

The pair married shortly afterwards and had two children – daughters Vicky, 29, and Amy, 16.

Trevor went on to have a successful career as an oil engineer, working for Vetco, GE and Baker Hughes.

Vicky, who now stays in Stirling, said: “He was well-respected within the oil sector. He had such a vast knowledge and would share it with people. He learned the trade hands-on.”

A keen Aberdeen fan, Trevor loved to play football as a youngster and earned a call up to the Scotland under-14s side.

Outside of his family, the love of Trevor’s life was car racing as his dad Brian had introduced him to the sport as a child. Trevor and Vicky would attend weekend racing events.

One of Trevor’s finest achievements was being awarded the Bob Hamilton Memorial Trophy for service to Scottish hill climbing.

Vicky said: “My grandfather also won that award and my dad was particularly proud to have won it.”

Trevor also had a friendly rivalry in the hill climb modified car category with Andrew Grover, who beat Trevor last season by a fraction of a second.

When he fell ill on March 31, Trevor posted on Facebook that he had symptoms of Covid-19 but had not been tested, so could not say he had it.

He took time off work and rested at home but his condition deteriorated five days later.

Vicky said: “He went to hospital with his mobile phone and his charger, that was it.

“Nobody could go with him, but we assumed he would just be back a bit later.

“He went in at 3am on that Sunday. Just after 3pm he passed away.

“Even the doctors were shocked and upset. We were all just distraught and heartbroken.

“Our family would sincerely like to thank everyone for their outpouring of love and support from a distance. We have received so many flowers and cards.

“The current difficult situation has really brought out the best in people.”