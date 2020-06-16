Show Links
‘Heartbreak’ as new figures suggest North Sea job cuts rising faster than expected

by David McPhee
16/06/2020, 2:08 pm Updated: 16/06/2020, 2:09 pm
North Sea oil and gas workers
More than 4,500 “heartbreaking” North Sea job losses have already taken place in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak and oil price rout, it is understood.

The shocking job loss figure was disclosed to Scottish trade unions by skills agency Skills Development Scotland (SDS).

A trade union boss called the situation “frightening” and revealed he was currently undertaking a “relentless” number of redundancy consultations

A report released by representative body Oil and Gas UK in April warned that 30,000 direct and indirect jobs could be cut in the next 12-18 months.

