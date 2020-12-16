‘Heartbreak’ for north-east hospitality firms as region moved to Level 3

North-east hospitality businesses have spoken of their heartbreak over the looming level three restrictions

Pubs, restaurants and hotels in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire will have to stop selling alcohol indoors and outdoors and close at 6pm under the new rules which come into force on Friday.

Moving from Level two to Level three (the second highest out of five levels numbered 0-4) means, from Friday, alcohol can no longer be sold at all in hospitality settings in the two regions, though takeaways for both alcohol and food will be allowed to continue.

It also means people will be unable to travel outwith their local authority area – a blow for those hoping to travel to the city for Christmas shopping.

© DCT Media/Heather Fowlie

However, some business leaders hope the introduction of Level three restrictions will encourage people to support local during the festive season.

Colin Cameron, who owns the Kirkgate Bar, The Bridge and Masada Bar, said pub bosses need customers, not support.

He said: “It’s a real disappointment for the hospitality industry in Aberdeen because we have done so well.

“In my three pubs, we are doing our best to ensure people have a substantial meal when they are having alcohol and are complying with the rules. Customers really appreciate what we are doing and the staff are all up for it.

“The whole thing is working really well so it’s disappointing. Businesses don’t want support, they want to be open and for customers to visit.”

Simon Cruickshank, co-owner of The Ploughman and The Richmond Arms in Peterculter, belives the new restrictions will lead to people gathering in houses.

He said: “I think we were all expecting the move to Level 3 but within about a minute of it being announced we had people cancelling for The Ploughman on Saturday.

“We had our beer order ready to go but that’s all cancelled now, I don’t know how much longer the brewers will be able to survive either. It has a knock-on effect on all businesses.

“I think the Level 3 restrictions will just push everyone into drinking in houses. We’re safe and have procedures in place, but in people’s homes there are no masks, no track and trace system and no hand sanitiser, so it will be a lot worse.”

Derek Ritchie, Inverurie BID Manager, spoke of his disappointment at the move to Level three and said: “It is very disappointing but not at all surprising that we are going into level three because of the high increase in Covid-19 cases in the area.

“Obviously, this is another major blow to the hospitality and leisure sectors. It has come at a really bad time in the lead up to Christmas, with hindsight it may have been better if we had been in Level three a few weeks ago.

“Our town centre businesses have all suffered badly during this pandemic and many will require further government funding in order to survive in the long term.”

However, some business leaders hope the introduction of Level three restrictions will encourage people to support local during the festive season.

© DCT Media/Paul Glendell

Derek added: “We’ve been encouraging people to shop local throughout the pandemic and there could well be a positive side of Level three for shops in Inverurie.

“People won’t be able to travel into Aberdeen for their Christmas shopping so that might mean there will be a boost for local businesses.”

David Groundwater, FSB’s development manager for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, said that supporting small businesses was now more important than ever.

He said: “The announcement will be disappointing for many smaller firms and residents across both Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire.

“Over the months, businesses have adapted and ensured a safe experience for staff and customers and we must remember that although both areas are now in level 3, retail and hospitality remain open.

“The cards are now stacked against our smaller businesses, and that’s why we’ve got to see people support their local firms in any way they can. That means for those last-minute Christmas gifts, buying vouchers in advance, seeking out local businesses online, and using firms in the community whenever possible.”

© Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

He added: “Last week the Cabinet Secretary for Finance, Kate Forbes MSP, announced the headlines for forthcoming support, but nearly one week on we have seen little detail about who might be eligible, what support they will receive and critically when that help might arrive.

“While we wait for details on this new support and indeed the £30m Discretionary Fund to be administered by councils, businesses now facing closure or new trading restrictions should approach Aberdeen City or Aberdeenshire Council direct and apply for the help to which they’re entitled if they have not already done so.”

Leslie Forsyth, manager of Rediscover Peterhead, said although the new restrictions are disheartening, they must be respected.

He added: “It’s disappointing but it’s understandable because the cases have been going up.

“I was surprised we weren’t put in Level 3 before now. It’s another challenge for hospitality businesses and another setback in the lead up to Christmas.

“For businesses in Peterhead it is already tough and this move is just something that will make things even tougher.

“However, it’s a public health issue which has to be respected.”

© DCT Media/Jim Irvine

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said: “We are very disappointed that Aberdeen has been moved to Level 3, but respect the decision that has been made.

“This will be difficult news for businesses across the city centre, as we are in the busy festive period when many had hoped to recoup some of the losses from restrictions throughout the year.

“While there are now further restrictions, we still have a full and impressive retail offering complemented by daytime hospitality which offers so much at this important time of year.

“Of course, we are bitterly disappointed that much of our evening and night-time economy will effectively be closed down, with the adverse ramifications that come with this level move.

“The hospitality industry has done so much to innovate as well as making it a safe and welcoming experience and unless there is a shift next week, and even harder few months lie ahead.”

Read More