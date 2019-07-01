Hearing into north-east care worker’s alleged misconduct to resume

A hearing into alleged misconduct by a north-east care worker is to continue next week.

Elizabeth Violet Campbell is accused of handling residents roughly and using abusive language while working at a Fraserburgh care home.

The Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC), which is investigating the allegations, has not said which care home is involved.

Its fitness to practise impairment panel met on May 20 to consider the allegations and to hear Ms Campbell’s view.

The hearing was supposed to last until May 28 but was adjourned on May 20.

The SSSC has now announced the hearing will resume next Monday.

It will convene at the SSSC’s base in Dundee.

In an SSSC report, allegations are made that Ms Campbell was working as a social care officer and that she behaved inappropriately at work by failing to respect the dignity of residents.

It also accuses her of handling residents roughly or forcefully.

Ms Campbell is also alleged to have used abusive and inappropriate language and behaviour towards residents and colleagues.

The report also alleges she failed to follow the correct reporting procedures and the correct procedures for moving and handling service users.

Members of the panel will consider if Ms Campbell has breached 16 parts of its code of conduct for social service workers.

If the allegations are proved, the panel will then have to decide if Ms Campbell’s fitness to practise is impaired because of misconduct.

The panel would then have to decide if a sanction should be placed on her registration.

Sanctions can include a warning, conditions, a suspension or removal from the register.

An SSSC spokesman said: “The main purpose of our sanctions is to protect the public and to maintain public trust and confidence.

“Our sanctions also send a message to the profession, people who use services and the wider public about the standards expected of a registered worker.”

The Evening Express was unable to contact Ms Campbell for comment.