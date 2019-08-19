Hearing into alleged misconduct of north-east care worker

A hearing into the alleged misconduct of a north-east care worker will continue next week.

Elizabeth Campbell is accused of handling residents roughly and using abusive language at an unnamed care home in Fraserburgh.

The Scottish Social Services Council’s (SSSC) fitness impairment panel met in May to discuss the allegations and to hear Ms Campbell’s view.

A new hearing will take place at the SSSC’s base in Dundee on Monday, August 26.

The allegation against her said: “While employed as a social care officer in Fraserburgh, you allegedly behaved inappropriately at work by failing to respect the dignity of residents, handling residents roughly or forcefully and using abusive and inappropriate language and behaviour towards residents and colleagues.

“It is also alleged that you failed to follow correct reporting and correct moving and handling procedures.”