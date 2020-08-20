Hearing into Aberdeen councillor’s conduct postponed

A hearing into the conduct of one of Aberdeen’s top councillors has been postponed.

Lower Deeside councillor Marie Boulton – the leader of the Independent Alliance group on Aberdeen City Council – is facing a probe by the Standards Commission for Scotland.

She is being investigated for allegedly disclosing confidential budget information at a community council meeting in January 2019.

Her hearing had been due to be held online in September – but it will now take place in the Town House on October 22.

A spokeswoman for SCS said: “Following a request from the respondent, councillor Boulton, the Hearing Panel has agreed to postpone the hearing. It will now be held on Thursday, October 22 2020 in the Council Chamber, Town House, Broad Street, Aberdeen.

“The hearing will commence at 9:30 am. Social distancing measures in place will mean spaces for observers will be limited.”

Ms Boulton declined to comment on the hearing’s postponement.