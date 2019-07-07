Circus performer Laura found her toughest test came outside the big top

A circus performer who is gearing up to wow the crowds in Aberdeen has spoken of her battle with breast cancer.

Circus Extreme will begin on July 11 at the Queen’s Links and will see a range of performers in the tent.

One of those who will showcase her skills is Laura Miller, an aqua aerialist.

The 38-year-old was diagnosed with breast cancer five years ago and feared it would mark the end of her career.

However, after a nearly three-year fight, she is performing again and said the circus and audience helped her get through the ordeal.

Laura said: “Giving up is not my thing, I just wanted to go back to the ring.

“I have done my hardest exam.

“Now I have to mediate, but it’s worth all the fighting.”

Her act features her flying weightlessly through the air, before diving into a glass tank filled with water.

She has been one of the stars of the ring since 2003 and is fulfilling a lifelong dream with her act. Laura, originally from Bognor Regis, has also set up a self-help group on Facebook for young women who have been diagnosed with breast cancer.

She said: “Such offers are rare for people of my age, those affected need support.”

As well as Laura’s flying water mermaid act, there will also be a range of other performers.

These include the Danguir Troupe, who will be performing a highwire and double wheel of death stunt, the Extreme FMX team, which features pilots flying through the air displaying stunts and a further riding team who will take on the Globe of Death.

On top of this, there will also be Henry the Prince of Clowns, a cloud swing, trapeze, juggling and a troupe of dancers, all of which promise to thrill circus-goers of all ages.

Circus Extreme will be in Aberdeen from July 11 until 21.

The show will run for approximately two hours, with a matinee and evening performance on most days.

Tickets for the event cost between £12 and £36 for adults and £8 to £32 for children, students, over-60s and jobseekers.

They can be booked online via Ticketmaster or by calling the circus box office between 9am and 9pm each day on 0203 3753970.