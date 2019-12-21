North-east health targets on track

NHS Grampian’s finance chief today claimed the board is “confident” of meeting a key Scottish Government target by the end of next year for children and young people requiring mental health support.

The health board has had a well-documented struggle to meet waiting time targets for children who need access to mental health services.

Earlier this year just 43.3% of patients were seen within 18 weeks, but, speaking to members of Holyrood’s health and sport committee, NHS Grampian’s finance director Alan Gray said the health board is now at 71% in terms of patients seen within that target.

He added: “We’re aiming to get to 90% by the end of next calendar year. So a year from now we’re aiming to be at the 90% target. We’re confident we can do that.”

The health board carried out a major redesign of its Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (CAMHS) in June, opening a new dedicated facility in the city.

The facility brings together three teams that previously worked at different locations to provide streamlined care to children and young people in the region.

Mr Gray claimed the changes have been “going down really well”, allowing 24% additional capacity within the service.

He said: “Feedback from carers and patients is they’re coming to one place, it’s much more accessible, it doesn’t feel like a hospital and feels like something that’s got the person in mind who’s coming for care and support.

“When the patient is there for assessment they can see multiple professionals in one day so it’s not as if we’re having to refer them to multiple professionals to get an assessment.

“They can get an assessment in one day and be put on a treatment package very quickly.”

The finance chief also stressed to the committee NHS Grampian uses a different model for assessing patients within the service compared to other health boards in Scotland.

This uses a two-stage assessment process where patients are first seen within six to eight weeks for an assessment.

Mr Gray said: “But that wouldn’t count in terms of the waiting times so the waiting times would only count once you started the next stage which is the treatment stage.

“What we’ve been doing is working with the guidelines to work out how we get recognition for that first assessment which actually does start treatment as it signposts people to opportunities for support and help there and then.”