Health services at Aberdeen hub to resume from next month

The Healthy Hoose is to restart its services in an Aberdeen centre next month.

Taking place at its base in the Middlefield Hub again from October 2, the centre provides long-term condition reviews, Well Woman and Well Man clinics, treatments for minor injuries and illnesses, contraception, smear tests and needle exchange for those living in Middlefield, Cummings Park, Heathryfold and Northfield.

It has been going for more than 20 years, however, was stood down in April due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Healthy Hoose is planned to reopen two days a week initially, and is currently in the process of identifying the key services to return to start with.

It will be via appointment only, and all infection control measures will be in place, with marked entry and exits and hand sanitising stations.

Aberdeen City Health and Social Care Partnership nursing lead Fiona Mitchelhill said: “This is a great example of a service adapting and remobilising to meet patient needs.”