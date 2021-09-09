Health Secretary Humza Yousaf to ‘consider’ meeting with Old Aberdeen GP campaigners

Concerns about the way an Aberdeen doctors surgery is being run could yet be heard by the Scottish Government.

Ministers have so far chosen to stay out of a bitter row over the future of Old Aberdeen Medical Practice, which led to a walk-out by all nine of its GPs.

Formerly run by health authorities, it was put out to tender and has been taken over by Newburn Healthcare LLP – the same group operating the Denburn and Mastrick surgeries.